WI-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for Governor.

Turnbull White Adams 7 4 Ashland 37 26 Barron 57 30 Bayfield 72 34 Brown 405 223 Buffalo 3 3 Burnett 7 2 Calumet 6 12 Chippewa 33 27 Clark 29 23 Columbia 141 67 Crawford 10 7 Dane 1,087 659 Dodge 184 123 Door 97 59 Douglas 191 109 Dunn 62 35 EauClaire 198 114 Florence 0 0 FondduLac 259 159 Forest 4 2 Grant 23 9 Green 0 0 GreenLake 18 8 Iowa 43 23 Iron 9 5 Jackson 30 22 Jefferson 178 115 Juneau 5 0 Kenosha 675 441 Kewaunee 29 13 LaCrosse 15 4 Lafayette 12 6 Langlade 164 10 Lincoln 0 0 Manitowoc 21 15 Marathon 352 152 Marinette 2 1 Marquette 11 7 Menominee 0 0 Milwaukee 1,966 1,614 Monroe 0 0 Oconto 24 12 Oneida 63 15 Outagamie 464 272 Ozaukee 252 118 Pepin 0 0 Pierce 7 6 Polk 37 26 Portage 4 2 Price 4 2 Racine 524 390 Richland 5 4 Rock 635 363 Rusk 1 2 StCroix 325 171 Sauk 132 69 Sawyer 0 0 Shawano 63 15 Sheboygan 11 8 Taylor 8 1 Trempleau 10 14 Vernon 10 10 Vilas 46 24 Walworth 332 194 Washburn 4 7 Washington 315 174 Waukesha 904 505 Waupaca 52 22 Waushara 30 15 Winnebago 577 297 Wood 29 13 Totals 11,310 6,914

AP Elections 11-06-2018 21:49