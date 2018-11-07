https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WI-Gov-Cnty-13367417.php
WI-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the race for Governor.
|Turnbull
|White
|Adams
|7
|4
|Ashland
|37
|26
|Barron
|57
|30
|Bayfield
|72
|34
|Brown
|405
|223
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|Burnett
|7
|2
|Calumet
|6
|12
|Chippewa
|33
|27
|Clark
|29
|23
|Columbia
|141
|67
|Crawford
|10
|7
|Dane
|1,087
|659
|Dodge
|184
|123
|Door
|97
|59
|Douglas
|191
|109
|Dunn
|62
|35
|EauClaire
|198
|114
|Florence
|0
|0
|FondduLac
|259
|159
|Forest
|4
|2
|Grant
|23
|9
|Green
|0
|0
|GreenLake
|18
|8
|Iowa
|43
|23
|Iron
|9
|5
|Jackson
|30
|22
|Jefferson
|178
|115
|Juneau
|5
|0
|Kenosha
|675
|441
|Kewaunee
|29
|13
|LaCrosse
|15
|4
|Lafayette
|12
|6
|Langlade
|164
|10
|Lincoln
|0
|0
|Manitowoc
|21
|15
|Marathon
|352
|152
|Marinette
|2
|1
|Marquette
|11
|7
|Menominee
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|1,966
|1,614
|Monroe
|0
|0
|Oconto
|24
|12
|Oneida
|63
|15
|Outagamie
|464
|272
|Ozaukee
|252
|118
|Pepin
|0
|0
|Pierce
|7
|6
|Polk
|37
|26
|Portage
|4
|2
|Price
|4
|2
|Racine
|524
|390
|Richland
|5
|4
|Rock
|635
|363
|Rusk
|1
|2
|StCroix
|325
|171
|Sauk
|132
|69
|Sawyer
|0
|0
|Shawano
|63
|15
|Sheboygan
|11
|8
|Taylor
|8
|1
|Trempleau
|10
|14
|Vernon
|10
|10
|Vilas
|46
|24
|Walworth
|332
|194
|Washburn
|4
|7
|Washington
|315
|174
|Waukesha
|904
|505
|Waupaca
|52
|22
|Waushara
|30
|15
|Winnebago
|577
|297
|Wood
|29
|13
|Totals
|11,310
|6,914
AP Elections 11-06-2018 21:49
