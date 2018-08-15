By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Vukmir
Adams 645
Ashland 255
Barron 699
Bayfield 354
Brown 8,032
Buffalo 251
Burnett 581
Calumet 2,492
Chippewa 1,333
Clark 974
Columbia 1,312
Crawford 214
Dane 8,965
Dodge 4,588
Door 1,306
Douglas 514
Dunn 1,063
EauClaire 2,054
Florence 283
FondduLac 5,233
Forest 575
Grant 466
Green 717
GreenLake 820
Iowa 438
Iron 153
Jackson 357
Jefferson 3,515
Juneau 481
Kenosha 4,862
Kewaunee 756
LaCrosse 2,398
Lafayette 221
Langlade 635
Lincoln 1,716
Manitowoc 3,140
Marathon 4,656
Marinette 1,894
Marquette 422
Menominee 35
Milwaukee 27,377
Monroe 1,052
Oconto 2,216
Oneida 1,856
Outagamie 6,705
Ozaukee 8,118
Pepin 174
Pierce 818
Polk 998
Portage 1,607
Price 496
Racine 9,001
Richland 272
Rock 3,264
Rusk 544
StCroix 1,800
Sauk 1,241
Sawyer 463
Shawano 2,209
Sheboygan 5,525
Taylor 780
Trempleau 604
Vernon 608
Vilas 1,018
Walworth 4,951
Washburn 550
Washington 12,963
Waukesha 40,062
Waupaca 1,829
Waushara 1,396
Winnebago 4,590
Wood 2,531
Totals 217,023

AP Elections 08-15-2018 01:49