https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WI-GOP-Gov-Cnty-13155394.php
WI-GOP-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the Republican primary for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Meyer
|Walker
|Adams
|20
|20
|186
|1,636
|Ashland
|19
|19
|118
|845
|Barron
|36
|36
|174
|2,521
|Bayfield
|29
|29
|94
|1,004
|Brown
|97
|97
|1,316
|16,491
|Buffalo
|23
|23
|62
|827
|Burnett
|24
|24
|387
|1,921
|Calumet
|36
|36
|631
|4,951
|Chippewa
|45
|45
|305
|3,783
|Clark
|50
|50
|599
|2,839
|Columbia
|40
|40
|334
|3,409
|Crawford
|27
|27
|89
|736
|Dane
|246
|246
|1,811
|17,466
|Dodge
|60
|60
|1,788
|9,832
|Door
|21
|21
|242
|2,694
|Douglas
|26
|26
|223
|1,679
|Dunn
|35
|35
|624
|3,060
|EauClaire
|87
|87
|367
|4,872
|Florence
|8
|8
|229
|982
|FondduLac
|67
|67
|1,124
|9,750
|Forest
|17
|17
|401
|1,617
|Grant
|52
|52
|260
|1,745
|Green
|24
|24
|191
|1,678
|GreenLake
|16
|16
|146
|1,618
|Iowa
|29
|29
|104
|1,035
|Iron
|19
|19
|52
|481
|Jackson
|31
|31
|90
|1,037
|Jefferson
|36
|36
|432
|6,902
|Juneau
|29
|29
|169
|1,581
|Kenosha
|123
|123
|850
|9,371
|Kewaunee
|14
|14
|114
|1,536
|LaCrosse
|55
|55
|454
|5,319
|Lafayette
|28
|28
|80
|735
|Langlade
|27
|27
|135
|1,591
|Lincoln
|27
|27
|1,103
|3,733
|Manitowoc
|43
|43
|484
|6,055
|Marathon
|110
|110
|789
|10,242
|Marinette
|28
|28
|806
|4,491
|Marquette
|19
|19
|127
|1,241
|Menominee
|2
|2
|16
|70
|Milwaukee
|478
|478
|2,170
|40,651
|Monroe
|40
|40
|686
|3,306
|Oconto
|29
|29
|1,088
|5,287
|Oneida
|29
|29
|713
|4,074
|Outagamie
|99
|99
|1,795
|15,008
|Ozaukee
|51
|51
|443
|12,350
|Pepin
|11
|11
|31
|463
|Pierce
|28
|28
|178
|1,857
|Polk
|36
|36
|508
|3,298
|Portage
|47
|47
|322
|3,698
|Price
|23
|23
|86
|1,157
|Racine
|69
|69
|841
|15,818
|Richland
|34
|34
|89
|766
|Rock
|97
|97
|726
|7,401
|Rusk
|33
|33
|283
|1,818
|StCroix
|42
|42
|409
|5,018
|Sauk
|44
|44
|380
|3,422
|Sawyer
|21
|21
|183
|1,621
|Shawano
|43
|43
|884
|5,033
|Sheboygan
|58
|58
|507
|11,428
|Taylor
|27
|27
|350
|1,985
|Trempleau
|26
|26
|130
|1,569
|Vernon
|33
|33
|143
|1,656
|Vilas
|15
|15
|111
|2,406
|Walworth
|40
|40
|535
|9,019
|Washburn
|25
|25
|656
|2,326
|Washington
|45
|45
|1,041
|20,128
|Waukesha
|197
|197
|2,509
|57,389
|Waupaca
|39
|39
|465
|4,417
|Waushara
|26
|26
|595
|3,201
|Winnebago
|87
|87
|922
|10,098
|Wood
|44
|44
|1,068
|6,610
|Totals
|3,641
|3,641
|38,353
|417,654
AP Elections 08-15-2018 01:49
View Comments