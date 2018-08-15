WI-Dem-House-1-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR Bryce Myers Kenosha 123 123 7,672 6,204 Milwaukee 39 39 5,240 3,302 Racine 69 69 11,325 5,713 Rock 47 47 5,192 4,546 Walworth 36 36 3,641 2,678 Waukesha 38 38 3,327 2,247 Totals 352 352 36,397 24,690

AP Elections 08-15-2018 01:44