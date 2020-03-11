WHL to "comply" with Washington gathering ban in response to novel coronavirus

CALGARY - The Western Hockey League says in a statement it will "comply with the public gathering requirements for the upcoming WHL home games of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Everett Silvertips" after Washington State's decision to ban large group events in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday a ban of gatherings and events of more than 250 people in three Western Washington counties, including the greater Seattle area.

The statement said the league, Silvertips and Thunderbirds will be reviewing the remaining regular-season games scheduled in the Seattle area and will provide more information at a later date.

The Thunderbirds, who play south of Seattle in Kent, Wash., have three home games remaining this season. The Silvertips, based north of Seattle, have one home game left on their schedule.

"We take the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously, and will take every step necessary to assist in containing this virus," WHL commissioner Ron Robison said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.