WHL Roundup: Tigers beat Pats 8-5, hand Regina fourth straight loss

REGINA - Ryan Chyzowski and James Hamblin each had two goals and an assist as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Regina Pats 8-5 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Josh Williams, Logan Christensen, Jaxon Steele and Tyler Preziuso also scored for the Tigers (8-6-1).

Jake Leschyshyn, Liam Schioler, Duncan Pierce, Aaron Hyman and Nick Henry had goals for the Pats (3-10-0), who couldn't avoid their fourth loss in a row.

Jordan Hollett turned away 31 shots for Medicine Hat. Max Paddock gave up six goals on 22 shots for Regina before giving way to Dean McNabb, who made 12 saves in a period of relief.

The Tigers went 4 for 6 on the power play while the Pats scored once on two chances with the man advantage.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Wyatte Wylie scored 21 seconds into overtime as Everett slipped past the Warriors.

Dustin Wolf made 21 saves while Sahvan Khaira also scored for Silvertips (9-5-0).

Tristin Langan replied for Moose Jaw (5-4-3). Brodan Salmond stopped 19-of-21 shots in defeat.

---

REBELS 4 BLADES 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Alex Morozoff struck the winner at 1:21 of the extra period to lift the Rebels over Saskatoon.

Brandon Hagel scored twice and Jeff de Wit had the other for Red Deer (9-4-1), which got 23 saves from Ethan Anders.

Max Gerlach, Brandon Schuldhaus and Kirby Dach scored for the Blades (8-4-2). Nolan Maier turned away 44 shots in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 7 HITMEN 6

CALGARY — Keltie Jeri-Leon scored twice and Logan Barlage had a goal and two helpers as Lethbridge edged the Hitmen.

Zachary Cox, Calen Addison, Jordy Bellerive and Jadon Joseph also scored for the Hurricanes (7-4-3). Reece Klassen made 26 saves for the win.

Kaden Elder, Ryder Korczak and Mark Kastelic had two goals apiece for Calgary (4-8-2). Jack McNaughton combined with Carl Stankowski for 23 saves in the loss. Hitmen winger Josh Prokop was given a major and game misconduct for spearing at 14:18 of the third.

---

OIL KINGS 7 ICE 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Dylan Myskiw turned aside 39 shots and was backed by seven different scorers as Edmonton toppled Kootenay.

Liam Keeler, Conner McDonald, Scott Atkinson, Quinn Benjafield, Carter Souch, Matthew Robertson and Vladimir Alistrov supplied the Oil Kings (7-7-1) offence.

Cameron Hausinger and Cole Muir found the back of the net for the Ice (4-6-3). Duncan McGovern allowed six goals on 30 shots in 32 minutes to get pegged with the loss.

---

CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nolan Reid had a goal and two assists and Bailey Brkin made 36 saves to power the Chiefs past Portland.

Spokane (7-3-3) also got goals from Carter Chorney, Eli Zummack and Adam Beckman.

Joachim Blichfeld kept the Winterhawks (7-4-1) from being blanked. Dante Giannuzzi made 18 saves in defeat.

---

BLAZERS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Zane Franklin had a hat trick and Connor Zary added a goal and three assists as Kamloops downed Seattle.

Nolan Kneen scored twice and Jermaine Loewen had the other for the Blazers (4-6-1). Dylan Ferguson made 31 saves for the victory.

Noah Philp and Simon Kubicek gave the Thunderbirds (6-3-2) an early 2-0 lead. Liam Hughes gave up six goals on 28 shots for the loss.

---