WHL Roundup: Scott perfect as Raiders beat Giants in Game 4 for 3-1 lead

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Prince Albert Raiders are a win away from the Memorial Cup.

Ian Scott stopped all 36 shots he faced as Prince Albert blanked the Vancouver Giants 1-0 on Wednesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Hockey League championship series.

Brett Leason scored the game's only goal 4:21 into the third period to put the Raiders ahead.

David Tendeck stopped 21 shots for the Giants.

Vancouver hosts Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Friday.