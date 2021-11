WINNIPEG - The Prince Albert Raiders snapped the Winnipeg Ice's 10-game winning streak with a 4-3 come-from-behind overtime victory in the WHL Sunday.

The Raiders (8-12-1) stormed back from a three-goal deficit with three goals in the second period before Sloan Stanick scored the game-winner at 3:03 of overtime. It was Prince Albert's only shot of the OT period.

Evan Herman had a goal and an assist, while Reece Vitelli and Landon Kosior also scored for the Raiders. Ozzy Wiesblatt had two assists. Tikhon Chaika made 33 saves.

Matthew Savoie, Conor Geekie and Mikey Milne staked league-leaders Winnipeg (21-1-1) to a 3-0 lead by early second period. Daniel Hauser conceded four goals on 24 shots.

The Ice had not lost since a 3-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Oct. 29.

---

OIL KINGS 5 BLADES 2

EDMONTON – Captain Jake Neighbours scored two goals and added an assist as Edmonton (16-4-3) overcame a two-goal deficit after the first period. Nolan Maier made 36 saves in defeat for Saskatoon (12-9-1).

---

HITMEN 10 PATS 3

CALGARY – Riley Fiddler-Schultz put on an offensive display for Calgary (9-9-0), scoring four times and adding two assist for a six-point game. Cael Zimmerman added two goals for the Hitmen and Sean Tschigerl had a goal and two assists. Regina (9-12-0) captain Logan Nijhoff had one goal and assisted another.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.