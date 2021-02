LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - Dylan Guenther and Kaid Oliver each scored two goals in a 7-2 Edmonton Oil Kings win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Oliver also had two assists to cap off his four-point night while Guenther added an assist to his tally. Liam Keeler, Scott Atkinson and Jalen Luypen also scored for Edmonton (2-0-0-0).