WHL Roundup: Oil Kings edge Hitmen in overtime for 3-0 series lead

CALGARY - Wyatt McLeod scored in overtime to lift the Oil Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Hitmen on Monday, giving Edmonton a 3-0 lead in their second-round Western Hockey League playoff series.

Zach Russell put the Oil Kings on the board midway through the second period but Mark Kastelic tied it for Calgary on a power play with 1:07 left in regulation.

Russell set up McLeod for the winner 2:46 into the extra frame.

Edmonton goaltender Dylan Myskiw made 24 saves. Jack McNaughton turned aside 27 shots for the Hitmen.

Calgary hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

BLADES 1 RAIDERS 0

SASKATOON — Kirby Dach scored the game's only goal as the Blades topped Prince Albert to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Nolan Maier made 26 saves for Saskatoon.

Ian Scott turned aside 26 shots for the Raiders.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA — Owen Hardy scored twice, including the winner 13:34 into overtime as Vancouver beat the Royals to extend its series lead to 3-0.

Alex Kannok Leipert tied the game for the Giants with under five minutes left in the third period. Jared Dmytriw and Milos Roman also scored.

Sean Gulka, Igor Martynov, Mitchell Prowse and Carson Miller supplied the offence for Victoria, which had just 20 shots on net all game, including only three in the second period.

---