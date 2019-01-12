WHL Roundup: Hitmen beat Blades in OT to extend win streak to six

SASKATOON - The Calgary Hitmen have used their recent run of hot play to take control of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference

Mark Kastelic scored his second goal of the night at 1:28 of overtime as the Hitmen came from behind to beat the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Calgary has won six in a row and has an eight-point lead on the struggling Brandon Wheat Kings for the second wild-card spot in the East.

Egor Zamula scored once and set up two more for the Hitmen (21-16-4) while Carson Focht found the back of the net at 19:35 of the third to force extra time. Jake Kryski tacked on three assists.

Gary Haden, Kristian Roykas Marthinsen and Ryan Hughes scored to give the Blades (26-12-6) a 3-1 lead that they couldn't hold.

Jack McNaughton made 21 saves for Calgary as Nolan Maier turned away 35 shots for Saskatoon.

The Hitmen went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Blades were 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

REBELS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Brett Davis had a goal and three helpers and Cameron Hausinger scored twice as Red Deer handed the Wheat Kings third loss in a row.

Alex Morozoff and Chris Douglas also scored for the Rebels (24-13-3), who got 22 saves from Ethan Anders.

Stelio Mattheos struck twice and Ben McCartney had the other Brandon (16-17-6) goal. Jiri Patera made 26 stops in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 7 WARRIORS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Andrej Kukuca had two goals and an assist and Roddy Ross made 24 saves as Seattle downed the Warriors.

Sean Richards, Nolan Volcan, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Jarret Tyszka and Tyler Carpendale also scored for the Thunderbirds (14-21-4).

Brayden Tracey and Tristin Langan replied for Moose Jaw (21-10-7), losers of three straight. Brodan Salmond allowed seven goals on 27 shots.

---

RAIDERS 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brett Leason scored the winner at 8:52 of the third as the league-leading Raiders ended Portland's point streak at 10 games.

Cole Fonstad, Zack Hayes and Sean Montgomery also scored while Ian Scott made 27 saves for Prince Albert (36-5-1).

Seth Jarvis and Jake Gricius had the goals for the Winterhawks (25-12-5), who entered 7-0-3 in their last 10. Joel Hofer made 23 saves in defeat.

---

TIGERS 5 PATS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brett Kemp scored two of the Tigers' four second-period goals en route to handing Regina its sixth straight loss.

Elijah Brown, Cole Clayton and Linus Nassen also had goals while Jordan Hollett made 20 saves for the Tigers (23-16-3).

The Pats (12-29-2) offence came from Riley Krane and Sebastian Streu. Matthew Pesenti combined with Dean McNabb for 23 saves in defeat.

---

COUGARS 7 ROCKETS 2

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Josh Maser and Cole Moberg had two goals and an assist apiece as the Cougars sent Kelowna to its fourth straight defeat.

Matej Toman, Ethan Browne and Jack Sander also scored for Prince George (15-22-3). Taylor Gauthier turned aside 18 shots for the victory.

Leif Mattson and Nolan Foote found the back of the net for the Rockets (17-20-4). Roman Basran allowed three goals on 11 shots in just 12 minutes to take the loss.

---

OIL KINGS 5 HURRICANES 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Scott Atkinson opened, and closed, the scoring for his team as the Oil Kings got by the Hurricanes.

Todd Scott kicked out 24 shots while Vince Loschiavo, Liam Keeler and Jalen Luypen also scored for Edmonton (22-14-7).

Adam Hall kept Lethbridge (22-11-8) from being shutout. Carl Tetachuk combined with Liam Hughes for 20 saves in a losing effort.

---

ROYALS 4 BLAZERS 1

VICTORIA — Griffen Outhouse made 26 saves and Dino Kambeitz had a goal and an assist as the Royals beat Kamloops.

Kody McDonald, Scott Walford and Tanner Sidaway supplied the rest of the offence for Victoria (22-15-1).

Jermaine Loewen replied for the Blazers (15-21-3) while Dylan Ferguson took the loss with 24 saves. Defenceman Joonas Sillanpaa was ejected early in the second after taking a major for slashing.

---

AMERICANS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Sasha Mutala and Parker AuCoin scored 52 seconds apart in the third as Tri-City edged the Silvertips to avoid a third straight loss.

Kyle Olson, Nolan Yaremko also scored while Beck Warm made 36 saves for the Americans (21-15-2).

Goals from Bryce Kindopp, Zack Andrusiak and Jake Christiansen couldn't help Everett (32-9-2) to its fourth straight win. Dustin Wolf made 34 stops in defeat.

---