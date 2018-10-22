WHL Roundup: Hardy scores twice to carry Giants to 3-1 win over Rockets

LANGLEY, B.C. - Owen Hardy scored twice as the Vancouver Giants downed the Kelowna Rockets 3-1 in Western Hockey League action Sunday to move two points back of the idle first-place Prince Albert Raiders.

Justin Sourdif racked up the game-winning goal for the Giants (10-2-2) at 1:10 of the second period.

Kyle Topping scored the lone marker for the Rockets (4-10-0).

Trent Miner turned aside 28 shots for Vancouver. Roman Basran made 21 saves for Kelowna.

The Giants went 0 for 3 on the power play. The Rockets were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

COUGARS 3 BRONCOS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jackson Leppard had a goal and two assists, including the winner, as Prince George won its third straight game and handed Swift Current its fourth consecutive defeat.

Ethan Browne and Josh Curtis also scored for the Cougars (5-5-1). Tanner Nagel was the only player to score for the Broncos (1-11-0).

Taylor Gauthier turned aside 30 shots for Prince George. Joel Hofer stopped 37 shots for Swift Current.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 PATS 1

REGINA, Sask. — Bryce Kindopp had a goal and an assist as Everett trounced Regina.

Reece Vitelli, Sean Richards, Riley Sutter and Jake Christiansen also scored for the Silvertips (7-4-0). Nick Henry netted a goal for the Pats (3-9-0).

Dustin Wolf turned away 20 shots for Everett. Max Paddock kicked out 27 shots for Regina.

---

OIL KINGS 6 ICE 3

EDMONTON — Andrei Pavlenko and Trey Fix-Wolansky had two goals apiece as Edmonton doubled up Kootenay to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Matthew Robertson and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Oil Kings (6-7-1). Brett Davis, Kaeden Taphorn and Peyton Krebs replied for the ICE (3-5-3).

Dylan Myskiw turned aside 30 shots for Edmonton. Jesse Makaj stopped 28 shots for Kootenay.

---