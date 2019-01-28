WHL Roundup: Fiddler-Schultz helps Hitmen dump ICE for 4-1 win

CALGARY - Riley Fiddler-Schultz had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Hitmen defeated the Kootenay ICE 4-1 on Sunday for their second win in a row in Western Hockey League action.

Kaden Elder, Tye Carriere and Hunter Campbell also got on the scoresheet for the Hitmen (23-19-4).

Austin Schellenberg had the lone goal for the ICE (10-32-8).

Jack McNaughton turned away 20 shots for Calgary. Curtis Meger kicked out 24 shots for Kootenay.

The Hitmen were scoreless in two chances on the power play. The ICE couldn't capitalize on three opportunities with the man advantage.

---

OIL KINGS 2 COUGARS 1

EDMONTON — Conner McDonald scored twice as Edmonton doubled up Prince George.

McDonald supplied the game-winning goal on the power play for the Oil Kings (26-15-8) at 8:55 of the second period. Vladislav Mikhalchuk had the lone goal for the Cougars (16-27-5).

Todd Scott turned aside 27 shots for Edmonton. Taylor Gauthier stopped 30 shots for Prince George.

---

ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 3 (SO)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Leif Mattson had the lone goal of the shootout and helped set up three goals in regulation as Kelowna edged Vancouver.

Kyle Topping scored twice and Mark Liwiski added another for the Rockets (20-24-4). Justin Sourdif, Davis Koch and Bowen Byram answered for the Giants (31-12-3).

Roman Basran turned away 30 shots for Kelowna. David Tendeck made 22 saves for Vancouver.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 HURRICANES 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Hofer made 37 saves for the shutout and Jake Gricius scored twice, including short-handed, as Portland blanked Lethbridge for its third win in a row.

Seth Jarvis also found the back of the net for the Winterhawks (30-13-5).

Carl Tetachuk kicked out 26 shots for Lethbridge (25-15-8).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 BLAZERS 2

SEATTLE — Matthew Wedman scored twice and added an assist as Seattle toppled Kamloops.

Tyrel Bauer, Noah Philp and Sean Richards also scored for the Thunderbirds (18-22-6). Zane Franklin and Connor Zary responded for the Blazers (19-25-3).

Roddy Ross kicked out 24 shots for Seattle. Dylan Garand turned away 33 shots for Kamloops.

The Blazers' Jerzy Orchard and the Thunderbirds' Jared Davidson were both given game misconducts for fighting at 17:18 of the third period.

---

