REGINA - Carson Denomie scored his first of the night in the game's first minute as the Regina Pats routed the Swift Current Broncos 9-4 in Western Hockey League play on Monday.

Denomie added another goal in the victory, while Zack Smith contributed two goals and an assist, and Connor Bedard scored and added three helpers. Carter Massier and Sloan Stanick tallied one of each for the Pats (3-4-2), and Easton Armstrong and Logan Nijhoff also scored.