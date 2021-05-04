WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt x-Brandon 24 18 4 2 0 104 61 38 Winnipeg 24 18 5 1 0 100 70 37 Saskatoon 24 16 5 2 1 80 62 35 Prince Albert 24 9 11 3 1 70 81 22 Regina 24 9 12 2 1 76 96 21 Moose Jaw 24 8 13 3 0 71 95 19 Swift Current 24 6 16 2 0 72 108 14

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt x-Edmonton 22 19 2 0 1 101 41 39 Medicine Hat 22 14 7 0 1 87 66 29 Calgary 21 10 8 3 0 72 79 23 Lethbridge 24 9 12 3 0 81 108 21 Red Deer 23 4 15 4 0 59 106 12

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 18 14 4 0 0 65 47 28 Vancouver 18 10 8 0 0 58 50 20 Kelowna 11 8 2 1 0 48 32 17 Prince George 17 7 7 2 1 50 53 17 Victoria 18 2 14 1 1 42 81 6

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt x-Everett 20 16 4 0 0 78 40 32 Portland 20 9 8 3 0 70 65 21 Spokane 18 6 7 4 1 53 66 17 Seattle 19 8 11 0 0 55 72 16 Tri-City 15 7 8 0 0 39 52 14

_ clinched division; Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Tuesday's results

Calgary 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)

Edmonton 3 Lethbridge 2 (OT)

Tri-City 4 Spokane 3 (OT)

Prince George at Kelowna

Monday's result

Kamloops 5 Victoria 2

Wednesday's games

Vancouver at Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Kelowna (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.