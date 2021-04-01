WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Saskatoon 10 9 0 1 0 43 23 19 Brandon 10 7 2 1 0 44 28 15 Winnipeg 10 6 4 0 0 39 30 12 Regina 10 4 4 2 0 38 46 10 Moose Jaw 10 4 5 1 0 26 37 9 Prince Albert 10 3 5 1 1 26 37 8 Swift Current 10 2 7 1 0 33 48 5

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 10 9 1 0 0 44 16 18 Medicine Hat 10 7 3 0 0 43 29 14 Calgary 11 5 5 1 0 32 37 11 Lethbridge 11 3 6 2 0 32 52 8 Red Deer 10 2 6 2 0 24 41 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Vancouver 3 2 1 0 0 14 11 4 Kamloops 2 2 0 0 0 12 7 2 Prince George 2 1 1 0 0 9 8 2 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2 Victoria 3 0 3 0 0 7 15 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 6 5 1 0 0 21 4 10 Seattle 6 4 2 0 0 19 17 8 Portland 6 3 1 2 0 20 16 8 Tri-City 5 2 3 0 0 7 18 4 Spokane 5 0 4 0 1 6 18 1

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Thursday's results

At Regina

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw

Regina vs. Brandon

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops vs. Victoria

Wednesday's results

Seattle 2 Everett 1

At Regina

Saskatoon 3 Winnipeg 2

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)

Friday's games

Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)

Saturday, Apr. 3

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)

Sunday, Apr. 4

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.