In this NOAA satellite handout image captured at 7:45 a.m. ET, shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. The National Hurricane Center reported Florence had sustained winds of 90 mph at landfall and was moving slowly westward at 6 mph. less
Photo: Handout, Getty Images
Kite Boarder Dimitri Maramenides heads out next to Jennette's Pier in Nags Head, N.C., as Hurricane Florence makes landfall further south on Friday, Sept, 14, 2018.
Photo: L. Todd Spencer | The Virginian-Pilot, Associated Press
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rescue personnel remove a man from a home that a large tree fell on that had three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area, on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. One man was taken out of the home in critical condition, and the condition of two others is unknown. Hurricane Florence hit Wilmington as a category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding along the Carolina coastline. less
Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images
A father and daughter learn that friends were injured in a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter takes a break in a rescue operation at a house that a tree fell on during landfall of Hurricane Florence, in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images
Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help people to higher ground after rescuing them from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
In this photo provided by Jordan Guthrie, wind and water from Hurricane Florence damages the highway leading off Harkers Island, N.C. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Photo: Jordan Guthrie, Associated Press
The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. Some parts of River Bend and the neighboring New Bern could be flooded with a possible 9-foot storm surge as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Some parts of New Bern could be flooded with a possible 9-foot storm surge as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The roof of a gas station is destroyed from strong winds as Hurricane Florence passes over in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images
People survey the damage caused by Hurricane Florence on Front Street in downtown New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Photo: Chris Seward, Associated Press
Members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 from Oakland, California, search a flooded neighborhood for evacuees during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the communities around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Neuse and Trent rivers. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 4 from Oakland, California, search a flooded neighborhood for evacuees during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in Fairfield Harbour, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the communities around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Neuse and Trent rivers. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Residents look at downed tree as Hurricane Florence passes over Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/Getty Images
This image obtained from NASA and taken on September 14, 2018, by astronaut Ricky Arnold from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: RICKY ARNOLD, AFP/Getty Images
Portions of a boat dock and boardwalk are destroyed by powerful wind and waves as Hurricane Florence arrives September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under evacuation orders as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla
Storm damage caused by high winds is seen on Ocean Avenue as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence make landfall on September 14, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: ALEX EDELMAN, AFP/Getty Images
A tree bends from the heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. - Florence smashed into the US East Coast Friday with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges as emergency crews scrambled to rescue hundreds of people stranded in their homes by flood waters. Forecasters warned of catastrophic flooding and other mayhem from the monster storm, which is only Category 1 but physically sprawling and dangerous. less
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a boat to rescue a woman and her dog from their flooded home during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rescue workers from Township No. 7 Fire Department and volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team use a truck to move people rescued from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in James City, United States. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Ronald Whitmer and Brenda Whitmer (L-R) wait in an evacuation shelter setup at the Conway High School for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 13, 2018 in Conway, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected to arrive on Friday possibly as a category 2 storm along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. less
Photo: Joe Raedle
A spray painted message is left on a boarded up condominium as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence being to affect the coast September 13, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, United States. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnia are under evacuation orders as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Morehead City Mayor Pro Tempore Richard Porter places sandbags around the Tackle Box Tavern in Atlantic Beach, N.C., on Sept. 12, 2018. The bar which boasts that it stays open 365 days per year closed it's doors Wednesday in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. less
Photo: Travis Long, TNS
A work truck drives on Hwy 24 as the wind from Hurricane Florence blows palm trees in Swansboro N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Photo: Tom Copeland, AP
A few cars drive along an almost deserted Market St. in Wilmington, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Florence's outer bands of wind and rain began lashing North Carolina on Thursday. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP) less
Photo: Matt Born, AP
A police vehicle patrols the beach after an evening curfew went into effect as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Photo: David Goldman, AP
A message greets shoppers of supplies no longer available as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast in Nichols, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. The residents of this tiny inland town who rebuilt after Hurricane Matthew destroyed 90 percent of the homes are uneasy as forecasters warn inland flooding from Florence's rain could be one of the most dangerous and devastating parts of the storm. less
Photo: David Goldman, AP
Residents at Trent Court Apartments wait out the weather as rising water gets closer to their doors in New Bern, N.C. Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Hurricane Florence already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power, and more is to come. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) less
Photo: Gray Whitley, AP
Union Point Park is flooded with rising water from the Neuse and Trent Rivers in New Bern, N.C. Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Hurricane Florence already has inundated coastal streets with ocean water and left tens of thousands without power, and more is to come. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) less
Photo: Gray Whitley, AP
Rescue team members Sgt. Matt Locke, left, and Sgt. Nick Muhar, right, from the North Carolina National Guard 1/120th battalion, evacuates a family as the rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence threatens their home in New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. less
Photo: Chris Seward, AP
Water passes though a breach in the dune line on Hwy 12 between Frisco and Hatteras Village, N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Steve Earley /The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Photo: Steve Earley, AP
Rescue team members from the North Carolina National Guard 1/120th battalion go door-to-door as they evacuate residents in an apartment complex threatened by rising floodwaters from Hurricane Florence threatens his home in New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. less
Photo: Chris Seward, AP
Members of the North Carolina National Guard finish stacking sand bags under a highway overpass near the Lumber River which is expected to flood from Hurricane Florence's rain in Lumberton, N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. less
Photo: David Goldman, AP
MIAMI (AP) — It's about the water, not the wind, with Florence making an extended stay along the North Carolina coast. Forecasters say "it cannot be emphasized enough that the most serious hazard posed by the slow-moving storm is extremely heavy rainfall, which will cause disastrous flooding that will be spreading inland." Officials also have confirmed the hurricane's first known fatalities.
BY THE NUMBERS
—Storm deaths: 4 fatalities confirmed
—Intensity: Florence came ashore with top winds of 90 mph (145 kph), below the 111 mph (178 kph) threshold for a "major" hurricane but still extremely dangerous. It was downgraded Friday afternoon to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph (110 kph) before its core slogged into coastal South Carolina hours later.
—Still big: tropical-force winds extending out up to 175 miles (280 kilometers) from the center.
—Heavy rains: Up to 18 trillion gallons falling on seven states over seven days, as much water as there is the entire Chesapeake Bay
—So far: roughly 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain have fallen north of Swansboro, North Carolina, and it's only going to get worse
—Storm surge: up to 13 feet (nearly 4 meters), and seawaters could push inland 2 miles (more than 3 kilometers), depending on how long Florence lingers
—Stalled: Florence was nearly at a standstill Friday afternoon, moving at just 3 mph (6 kph)
—In the dark: about 890,000 outages, mostly in North Carolina, as of Friday evening, with Duke Energy anticipating 1 million to 3 million homes and businesses losing power
—Protected: More than 19,000 people in shelters in North Carolina, 6,400 in South Carolina and 400 in Virginia
—Populated coastline: 11 million Americans live in areas that were under storm watches and warnings
—Grounded: nearly 2,400 flights canceled
—Potential losses: estimated $10 billion to $60 billion in economic damages
—Rescued: more than 400 people needed help in high waters in New Bern and Jacksonville, North Carolina
FACES OF FLORENCE
Images captured by Associated Press journalists show last-minute preparations to secure homes and businesses and families settling into storm shelters as rain and storm surge began.
STORM DEATHS
Police in Wilmington, North Carolina, tweeted that a mother and infant died when a tree fell on their house; the baby's father was injured. Officials also said one person was electrocuted in Lenoir County while plugging in a generator in the rain, and a man died after being blown to the ground while checking on his hunting dogs.
BUSY TROPICS
Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philippines, ripping off tin roof sheets and knocking out power in an agricultural region of flood-prone rice plains and landslide-prone mountain provinces. In the Atlantic Ocean, the Azores could get gusty winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Helene this weekend, while Isaac regained tropical storm strength after earlier weakening in the Caribbean Sea.
STAGGERING STATS
Picture the entire state of Texas covered with roughly 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water: that's Florence's rainfall forecast over a week. Meteorologist Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com estimates Florence could dump about 18 trillion gallons (68 trillion liters) of rain. That's still less than the 25 trillion gallons (95 trillion liters) Hurricane Harvey dropped last year in Texas and Louisiana.
FEMA RUMORS
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has set up a "rumor control" website to quash false information in Florence's wake. The page says service animals aren't barred from evacuation shelters, beaches shouldn't be used for sand bags, and evacuation orders aren't enforced by FEMA. It also responds to criticism about money diverted from FEMA to federal immigration authorities.
SHIFTING SANDS
If Florence doesn't wipe out oceanfront homes on stilts along the Carolinas coast, rising sea levels will . Florence lashed low-lying barrier islands that experience some of the fastest rates of sea level rise observed anywhere in the world, nearly an inch (2.5 centimeters) a year.
DAMAGE REPORTS
The city of New Bern, North Carolina , reported more than 1,200 911 calls in a 12-hour span, and roughly 4,300 residences and 300 commercial buildings damaged. That count is expected to rise significantly.
TO THE RESCUE
"WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU" — that's what the city of New Bern, North Carolina, tweeted after hundreds of people needed rescue from rising waters from the Neuse River, and a TV station had to evacuate its newsroom in the middle of its hurricane coverage. The National Weather Service measured storm surge in New Bern at 10 feet (3 meters) deep.
THE POWER OF WATER
Scientists can't say — yet — that climate change helped make Florence worse. But previous research has shown that the strongest hurricanes are getting wetter, more intense and intensifying faster due to human-caused warming. Sea level rise also adds to storm surge damage : When Hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, a study found sea-level rise over the 20th century caused more than $2 billion in additional damage in New York City due to the "extra" storm surge it generated.
ESCAPING TO FLORIDA
Hurricanes usually drive people away from Florida, but Florence is making the Sunshine State into a refuge for people from the Carolinas. Cruise ships have diverted to Florida away from the storm's path, and some hotels are offering special discounts for evacuees. What could be better than riding out a hurricane at Walt Disney World ?
___
For the latest on Hurricane Florence, visit https://www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes