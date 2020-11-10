https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WA-SuprCt-Position-6-Unexp-Cnty-15717399.php
WA-SuprCt-Position 6 - Unexp-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Supreme Court Position 6 - Unexpired.
|TP
|PR
|Serns
|Whitener
|Adams
|3
|2
|2,287
|1,953
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,336
|5,373
|Benton
|50
|48
|38,240
|46,071
|Chelan
|21
|20
|14,773
|19,451
|Clallam
|24
|23
|14,195
|24,612
|Clark
|125
|118
|77,982
|137,852
|Columbia
|2
|1
|934
|945
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|22,566
|27,072
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,129
|8,743
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,638
|1,830
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,514
|14,187
|Garfield
|2
|2
|595
|552
|Grant
|19
|16
|14,422
|14,605
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|12,508
|17,413
|Island
|24
|23
|14,651
|28,919
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|4,594
|15,452
|King
|595
|590
|227,225
|781,552
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|42,852
|89,475
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|8,541
|11,361
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|3,696
|5,794
|Lewis
|23
|22
|19,539
|16,921
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|3,541
|2,259
|Mason
|18
|17
|12,072
|17,581
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|5,733
|8,143
|Pacific
|7
|6
|4,447
|6,713
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,405
|3,436
|Pierce
|227
|215
|143,724
|242,276
|San Juan
|6
|5
|1,910
|8,545
|Skagit
|35
|27
|17,860
|31,319
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,460
|3,296
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|130,328
|238,124
|Spokane
|145
|139
|102,810
|141,402
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,800
|8,663
|Thurston
|82
|75
|44,834
|92,212
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,048
|1,257
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|7,830
|11,650
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|32,433
|79,133
|Whitman
|11
|9
|5,431
|9,458
|Yakima
|55
|46
|33,191
|40,792
|Totals
|2,000
|1,892
|1,108,074
|2,216,392
AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03
