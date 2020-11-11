By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Secretary of State.

TP PR Wyman Tarleton
Adams 3 2 3,695 1,259
Asotin 7 6 7,873 3,569
Benton 50 49 68,803 29,215
Chelan 21 20 27,012 14,292
Clallam 24 23 27,214 19,804
Clark 125 122 147,997 113,266
Columbia 2 1 1,826 506
Cowlitz 30 29 37,437 20,092
Douglas 10 9 14,280 5,783
Ferry 2 1 2,914 1,225
Franklin 15 14 20,276 10,946
Garfield 2 2 1,107 298
Grant 19 18 26,445 9,551
Grays Harb 20 18 22,460 13,241
Island 24 23 29,066 22,746
Jefferson 12 11 9,895 14,099
King 595 593 478,530 677,374
Kitsap 79 77 83,455 69,273
Kittitas 11 10 16,582 8,171
Klickitat 7 6 7,585 4,753
Lewis 23 22 32,575 11,305
Lincoln 4 3 5,425 1,364
Mason 18 17 22,474 13,014
Okanogan 11 10 12,632 7,405
Pacific 7 6 7,913 5,670
Pend Oreil 4 3 5,920 2,247
Pierce 227 225 255,568 189,913
San Juan 6 5 4,594 7,979
Skagit 35 31 38,025 27,449
Skamania 4 3 4,135 2,726
Snohomish 213 211 228,586 193,180
Spokane 145 141 170,145 111,357
Stevens 15 12 15,557 5,570
Thurston 82 78 94,539 63,743
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,842 969
Walla Wlla 16 11 14,707 7,998
Whatcom 64 63 65,354 69,433
Whitman 11 9 10,306 8,072
Yakima 55 53 56,643 34,078
Totals 2,000 1,938 2,081,392 1,802,935

AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53