By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Secretary of State.

TP PR Wyman Tarleton
Adams 3 2 3,695 1,259
Asotin 7 6 7,873 3,569
Benton 50 48 68,726 29,106
Chelan 21 20 27,012 14,292
Clallam 24 23 26,431 19,356
Clark 125 118 147,419 112,735
Columbia 2 1 1,826 506
Cowlitz 30 28 37,311 20,004
Douglas 10 9 14,280 5,783
Ferry 2 1 2,914 1,225
Franklin 15 14 19,965 10,658
Garfield 2 2 1,107 298
Grant 19 16 24,864 8,821
Grays Harb 20 18 22,460 13,241
Island 24 23 29,066 22,746
Jefferson 12 10 9,663 13,737
King 595 590 476,382 674,707
Kitsap 79 75 83,322 69,143
Kittitas 11 10 16,582 8,171
Klickitat 7 6 7,203 4,541
Lewis 23 22 32,575 11,305
Lincoln 4 3 5,425 1,364
Mason 18 17 22,474 13,014
Okanogan 11 8 10,186 6,421
Pacific 7 6 7,913 5,670
Pend Oreil 4 3 5,920 2,247
Pierce 227 215 254,671 189,144
San Juan 6 5 4,594 7,979
Skagit 35 27 34,050 25,184
Skamania 4 3 4,135 2,726
Snohomish 213 208 227,281 191,987
Spokane 145 139 169,300 110,616
Stevens 15 12 15,557 5,570
Thurston 82 75 92,799 62,761
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,842 969
Walla Wlla 16 11 14,707 7,998
Whatcom 64 62 65,025 69,008
Whitman 11 9 9,571 7,578
Yakima 55 46 52,299 30,651
Totals 2,000 1,892 2,058,425 1,786,090

AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03