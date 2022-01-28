WA Legislature considers curbing governor's emergency powers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Majority Democrats in the Legislature are indicating they may be open to putting restrictions on the governor’s broad emergency powers as Washington's COVID-19 state of emergency approaches two years.
Northwest Public News reports the Senate’s State Government and Elections Committee held a public hearing Friday on a proposal from state Sen. Emily Randall, a Democrat, which would authorize top leaders in the House and Senate — if they all agreed — to terminate a governor-declared state of emergency after 90 days.