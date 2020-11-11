https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/WA-InsCom-Cnty-15720218.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Insurance Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Kreidler
|Patel
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,888
|2,900
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,163
|5,756
|Benton
|50
|49
|45,444
|48,796
|Chelan
|21
|20
|21,042
|18,314
|Clallam
|24
|23
|26,948
|17,763
|Clark
|125
|122
|148,570
|102,268
|Columbia
|2
|1
|837
|1,355
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|27,700
|28,160
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,998
|10,222
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,800
|2,169
|Franklin
|15
|14
|15,398
|14,807
|Garfield
|2
|2
|529
|785
|Grant
|19
|18
|14,339
|20,071
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|19,613
|14,850
|Island
|24
|23
|30,975
|18,686
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|17,466
|5,866
|King
|595
|593
|899,329
|229,018
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|96,232
|50,806
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|12,517
|10,954
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|6,091
|5,674
|Lewis
|23
|22
|18,229
|23,883
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|2,200
|4,216
|Mason
|18
|17
|19,567
|14,747
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|9,862
|9,229
|Pacific
|7
|6
|7,534
|5,566
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,268
|4,625
|Pierce
|227
|225
|270,252
|161,191
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,501
|2,627
|Skagit
|35
|31
|38,593
|23,960
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,401
|3,201
|Snohomish
|213
|211
|271,197
|138,344
|Spokane
|145
|141
|149,193
|123,241
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,469
|11,828
|Thurston
|82
|78
|105,015
|49,607
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,308
|1,392
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|11,948
|10,176
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|88,681
|39,045
|Whitman
|11
|9
|10,779
|6,953
|Yakima
|55
|53
|47,451
|41,054
|Totals
|2,000
|1,938
|2,477,327
|1,284,105
AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53
