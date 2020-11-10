WA-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Newhous McKinley Adams 3 2 3,764 1,277 Benton 50 48 67,960 31,833 Douglas 6 5 8,141 3,422 Franklin 15 14 19,817 11,075 Grant 19 16 24,850 8,647 Okanogan 11 8 10,280 6,470 Walla Wlla 2 1 1,582 411 Yakima 55 46 52,680 31,513 Totals 161 140 189,074 94,648

AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03