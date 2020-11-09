By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd
Adams 3 2 3,543 1,286
Asotin 7 6 7,337 3,661
Benton 50 47 65,342 30,214
Chelan 21 20 24,860 14,858
Clallam 24 20 23,627 16,205
Clark 125 117 144,865 101,371
Columbia 2 1 1,679 560
Cowlitz 30 28 39,407 16,762
Douglas 10 9 13,479 6,015
Ferry 2 1 2,907 1,149
Franklin 15 14 20,132 9,555
Garfield 2 2 952 410
Grant 19 11 17,626 6,648
Grays Harb 20 18 22,817 11,899
Island 24 23 27,936 21,444
Jefferson 12 10 9,171 12,934
King 595 560 450,685 643,516
Kitsap 79 75 80,219 66,240
Kittitas 11 10 14,890 8,611
Klickitat 7 5 6,808 4,048
Lewis 23 22 30,831 11,784
Lincoln 4 3 5,139 1,468
Mason 18 17 22,371 12,206
Okanogan 11 8 9,914 6,253
Pacific 7 6 8,533 4,636
Pend Oreil 4 3 6,004 2,000
Pierce 227 214 254,226 171,911
San Juan 6 5 4,720 6,869
Skagit 35 25 30,853 21,229
Skamania 4 3 4,153 2,305
Snohomish 213 202 230,838 171,775
Spokane 145 136 170,756 104,654
Stevens 15 12 15,310 5,361
Thurston 82 73 75,562 70,280
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,900 898
Walla Wlla 16 11 13,563 8,141
Whatcom 64 61 64,564 62,871
Whitman 11 8 8,240 7,324
Yakima 55 42 48,732 25,208
Totals 2,000 1,831 1,984,491 1,674,559

