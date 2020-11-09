WA-AdvVote-34EndBusinessTaxHike-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 34 - Repeal Business Tax Hike.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd Adams 3 2 4,009 836 Asotin 7 6 8,459 2,471 Benton 50 47 72,678 22,327 Chelan 21 20 28,511 10,965 Clallam 24 20 26,720 12,582 Clark 125 117 166,987 78,404 Columbia 2 1 1,869 381 Cowlitz 30 28 43,994 11,934 Douglas 10 9 15,121 4,336 Ferry 2 1 3,364 687 Franklin 15 14 22,615 6,961 Garfield 2 2 1,122 251 Grant 19 11 19,695 4,602 Grays Harb 20 18 25,994 8,608 Island 24 23 31,728 17,222 Jefferson 12 10 10,751 11,116 King 595 560 509,021 574,946 Kitsap 79 75 91,273 54,054 Kittitas 11 10 17,025 6,428 Klickitat 7 5 7,788 2,969 Lewis 23 22 34,635 7,834 Lincoln 4 3 5,746 880 Mason 18 17 25,827 8,615 Okanogan 11 8 11,717 4,332 Pacific 7 6 9,902 3,251 Pend Oreil 4 3 6,705 1,296 Pierce 227 214 289,080 136,034 San Juan 6 5 5,366 6,017 Skagit 35 25 35,003 17,032 Skamania 4 3 4,765 1,675 Snohomish 213 202 257,169 142,219 Spokane 145 136 189,568 83,291 Stevens 15 12 17,133 3,520 Thurston 82 73 88,319 56,303 Wahkiakum 2 1 2,166 613 Walla Wlla 16 11 15,105 6,354 Whatcom 64 61 72,536 53,977 Whitman 11 8 9,690 5,744 Yakima 55 42 55,567 18,163 Totals 2,000 1,831 2,244,723 1,389,230

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03