W.Va. Supreme Court rejects challenge to gov's residency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court has rejected a lawmaker's effort to force Gov. Jim Justice to live in Charleston.

The court earlier this month voted 4-0 to toss a challenge from Pendleton County Democratic Delegate Isaac Sponaugle.

Sponaugle asked the court to order Justice to live in Charleston because the state constitution requires the governor to "reside at the seat of government." Justice has said he lives at his Lewisburg home in Greenbrier County, not at the governor's mansion.

An attorney for Justice has said the governor regularly uses the mansion and complies with the constitution.

Justice Tim Armstead disqualified himself from the case. Armstead was appointed by Justice to temporarily serve on the court before winning the seat in November's election.

A similar challenge filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court was dismissed.