Voytuk art to be shown at Canterbury

The Edward J. Duffy Family Art Gallery at Canterbury School in New Milford will open a solo show by Alyssa Voytuk Sept. 10.

A reception will be held Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. An artist talk will be held that night at 7 p.m.

The show, which will run through Oct. 12, will be held at the gallery at the Aspetuck Avenue school.

Voytuk, an emerging artist from New Milford, earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Western Connecticut State University, where she received the Antonio Alberetti Award for Excellence in Painting.

She then completed her MFA from the same institution in May 2018.

Voytuk was selected to create work for an installation on display at New Milford High School in 2006 and regularly exhibits her work locally in both group and solo shows in New Milford and Danbury.

Most recently, her work was on view in a group show at Blue Mountain Gallery in Chelsea, N.Y.

Voytuk’s work includes drawings on paper, gouache on board, and oil on canvas.

Her art is rooted in the investigation of still-life, inspired by the courage and forward-thinking nature of the Cubists.

I aim to push the boundaries of a still-life painting — that has always been a driving force for me,” Voytuk said. “My work begins in the studio. I build my own observed spaces and drawings from my own objects; things I’ve collected, created, and curated.”

“Mirrors allow me to distort perspectives and deconstruct the conventional perceptual space within the rectangle,” the artist said. “I draw inspiration from the quiet, un-staged, often unseen moments of beauty in our everyday lives.”

“These moments of light, organic repetition or of reflection often find their way into my finished works,” she said.

The show can be viewed Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.