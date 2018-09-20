Voytuk art on view at Canterbury

The Edward J. Duffy Family Art Gallery at Canterbury School in New Milford is presenting a solo show by Alyssa Voytuk through Oct. 12.

A reception will be held Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. An artist talk will be held that night at 7 p.m. at the Aspetuck Avenue school.

Voytuk’s work includes drawings on paper, gouache on board, and oil on canvas.

Her art is rooted in the investigation of still-life, inspired by the courage and forward-thinking nature of the Cubists.

The show can be viewed Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.