Voucher vote creates dilemma for school-choice supporters

PHOENIX (AP) — School-choice supporters won legislative passage of a 2017 law to expand Arizona's voucher program but some now aren't sure whether they want voters to approve or reject a referendum that will decide the law's fate.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports the expansion supporters' unease stems from a 20-year-old state constitutional provision under which voter approval of the expansion law apparently would virtually lock in its provisions, including a 30,000-student enrollment cap.

Kim Martinez, a spokeswoman for the pro-voucher American Federation for Children, says if Proposition 305 passes, it "could hinder our ability to make crucial improvements to the ESA (Empower Scholarship Accounts) program.

Arizona has had vouchers since 2011, when they were originally earmarked for children with special needs.

