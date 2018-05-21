Voting under way for ‘Coolest Canine’

The New Milford town clerk has announced the fifth annual “Coolest Canine” contest.

The winner will receive the No. 1 2018 dog tag.

The contest recognizes June, which is dog licensing month.

Residents can mail or drop off a current 4-by-6 photo of their dog to Town Clerk, 10 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776 or email the photo to nprichard@newmilford.org.

The name of the dog and the dog owner’s name and phone number should accompany the entry.

The first 50 entries will be accepted.

Residents are invited to vote for their favorite photo through May 30.

Pet or monetary donations to be donated to New Milford Social Services families with animals in need will be accepted.