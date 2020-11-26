Voting under way for Ann’s Place event

Hilltop Center in Bridgewater has entered a tree in the Ann’s Place Festival of Trees event. Voting runs through Dec. 5. Hilltop Center in Bridgewater has entered a tree in the Ann’s Place Festival of Trees event. Voting runs through Dec. 5. Photo: Courtesy Of Hilltop Center Photo: Courtesy Of Hilltop Center Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Voting under way for Ann’s Place event 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Hilltop Center, the senior center in Bridgewater, has once again entered a tree into the Festival of Trees for Ann’s Place in Danbury.

This year’s event is virtual and can be seen at https://tinyurl.com/yxgq2qf3.

Barbara Hager, Maureen Terry, Marilyn Curtin, Janie Miller and Judy Flaxman donated ornaments and decorated the tree for the festival.

Residents can vote for their favorite tree through Dec. 5. Each vote costs $1.

To vote, visit the site, click on “View Entries” and type “Bridgewater Fair Tree” in the search box.

All proceeds will benefit Ann’s Place, a non-profit organization that provides comfort, support and resources to people living with cancer and their loved ones.