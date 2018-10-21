Voting program on tap in Kent

Kent Memorial Library on Main Street will sponsor a program, “Voting: Got Questions? We’ve Got Answers,” Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kent Registrar of Voters and the Kent Town Clerk will answer questions, such as What is a tabulator? What about cyber attacks? What happens if my name isn’t on the official voter list? How do I change parties? Where do I get an absentee ballot? Why do I have to give my road name first? What does the moderator do? What if I haven’t registered and want to vote?

Although focused on Kent, the program will discuss issues that pertain to all towns and cities in the state.

Voter registration forms will be available for those who need to register to vote.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.