Voters to elect replacement for state representative

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Voters are heading to the polls in Rhode Island to replace state representative who never took office over a nonexistent campaign mailer.

The election for House District 68, which includes parts of Bristol and Warren, takes place Tuesday.

The candidates are Democrat June Speakman, Libertarian William Hunt Jr., and independents Ken Marshall and James McCanna III.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Democratic Rep-elect. Laufton Ascencao previously resigned after he acknowledged providing a fake invoice to prove he sent a political mailer that was never sent.

The state attorney general's office is investigating Ascencao after a state Board of Elections audit found he spent nearly $14,000 of a nonprofit's money on political causes.