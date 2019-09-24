Voters sue, call for new Bridgeport mayoral primary

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Several Connecticut voters have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the recent Democratic primary election for Bridgeport mayor and schedule a new one.

The suit filed Tuesday comes a day after the State Elections Enforcement Commission opened an investigation into possible absentee ballot irregularities in the Sept. 10 contest. Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim narrowly defeated state Sen. Marilyn Moore after securing the majority of absentee ballots.

Three plaintiffs are suing city election officials, citing specific actions taken during the primary. Besides a new special primary, the lawsuit seeks supervision of locations with a large percentage of voters voting by absentee ballot.

The investigation probe comes after Hearst Connecticut Media reported widespread problems, including people voting who were not registered Democrats.

It's questionable whether the court will overturn the election.