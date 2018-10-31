Voters in south Mississippi city approve liquor, wine sales

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) — Voters in one south Mississippi city are approving plans for wine and liquor to be sold along with beer.

WDAM-TV reports Collins voters on Tuesday approved a referendum on wine and liquor sales by a nearly 3-to-1 margin.

Beer sales have been legal in the city limits for decades. Surrounding Covington County prohibits all alcohol sales in unincorporated areas.

Collins City Clerk Suzette Davis says 291 people voted for wider alcohol sales, while 107 people voted against it. Another 19 affidavit ballots have yet to be counted.

Davis says aldermen must now meet to set up regulations for alcohol sales.

Mississippi has six remaining counties where no alcohol is available for sale anywhere in the county, according to the state Department of Revenue.

