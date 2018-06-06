Voters in Pierre overwhelmingly approve $37M water plant

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Voters in Pierre have approved a $37 million water treatment plant.

Nearly three-fourths of voters in Tuesday's election were in favor of the project.

The proposal resulted from a study of Pierre's water system. The City Commission in February decided to put the matter to a public vote. Mayor Steve Harding called it a "quality of life" issue.

Pierre gets its water from wells, and the quality is poor. The new plant will draw water from the Missouri River. Design work will begin in the next couple of weeks. The city expects to complete the project sometime in 2021.

City residents will see their water bills rise by up to $30 per month.