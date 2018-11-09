Voters elect first state trooper to Vermont House

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) — Voters have elected the first active Vermont State Police trooper to the state Legislature.

The Valley News reports 30-year-old Nader Hashim, of Dummerston, was elected Tuesday as a Democrat along with longtime Democratic state Rep. Michael Mrowicki to a two-seat House district.

Hashim has accepted a voluntary reassignment to the Royalton barracks to avoid potential conflicts of interest. He has served with state police for the past seven years.

Hashim says he will continue with state police in Westminster until Jan. 9, when the Legislature convenes. He will then go on unpaid leave and report to the Royalton barracks when the Legislature adjourns.

Hashim is replacing Democratic state Rep. David Deen, who retired after 30 years in the Legislature.

