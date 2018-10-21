Voter registration set in Warren

Warren Voting Registrars will be open Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to register new voters.

A second registration session will be held Nov. 5 specifically for those seeking to vote in the election whose qualifications as to age, citizenship, or residency was attained since Oct.31.

Those unable to make these deadlines will still be able to vote in the election by registering on election day (EDR).

There will be two questions on the ballot.

The first involves the distribution of funds from the Special Transportation Fund while the second concerns the transfer or sale of state - owned or state - controlled real property.

The full text of these questions are available at the town hall.

For more information, email registrars@warrenct.org or call 860-868-7881, ext. 109.