Voter registration sessions slated

The Bridgewater Registrar of Voters will hold voter registration sessions for those wishing to vote in the Presidential Primary scheduled for Aug. 11.

The primary will be held at the Bridgewater Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road from 6 to 8 a.m.

Residents must be registered and affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican Party to vote.

The Hon. Denise Merrill has mailed every registered Democrat or Republican Voter in the state an application which voters must fill out and return in the postage-paid return envelope.

For those residents who wish to register in person, sessions will be held Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon and Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bridgewater Town Hall on Route 133.

Aug. 6 is the registration and enrollment deadline by mail.

For more information, call the Registrars at 860-354-5901.