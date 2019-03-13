Vote delayed on bill allowing true early voting in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of senators wants more time to look at true early voting in South Carolina.

A Senate subcommittee Wednesday did not vote on a proposal allowing a week of early voting for statewide primaries and general elections, ending the Saturday before an election.

Currently, South Carolina allows absentee voting in person, but voters have to give a reason why they can't cast a ballot on the day of the election.

The bill would require at least one polling place open in each of South Carolina's 46 counties.

State Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino says she supports the bill. She says voters would have to show an ID and it would reduce lines and waits on Election Day.

Previous efforts to start early voting in South Carolina have failed.