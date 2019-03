Von Egidy art to be exhibited

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a new exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy April 1 through May 30.

A reception is planned for April 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.

His works in oil enamels will be on displayed at the 62 Main St. South library.

For more information, call 860-354-6937.