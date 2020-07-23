Volunteers sought for primary day in Kent

The Kent Registrars of Voters are looking for volunteers - payment can be provided, if necessary - to oversee a table outside the entrance to the 75-foot restricted area on primary day Aug. 11.

Volunteers will monitor the us of masks, enforce social distancing, check for political paraphernalia and to notify the moderator if anyone is in need of curbside voting or if there is a problem.

The following times are available: 10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.; 2 to 4 p.m.; 4 to 6 p.m.; and 6 to 8 p.m.

Training and written instructions will be provided, and volunteers will be sworn in as election officials.

The registrars will provide a small tent, a table and two chairs, a free-standing Plexiglas sneeze guard, masks, gloves, face shields, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Volunteers will be asked to bring a fully charged cell phone to be used to contact the moderator.

For more information, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146 or email registrar@townofkentct.org