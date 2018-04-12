Volunteers sought for preserve help

Steep Rock Association in Washington is seeking volunteers to help monitor its preserves’ boundaries April 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The day will begin with a one and a half-hour training session at town hall, where volunteers will learn how to use a smartphone as a GPS, what to look for at preserves and how to mark findings.

Volunteers can bring a friend, or they will be matched with a partner, to visit an assigned preserve to begin monitoring.

After walking the boundaries and recording any findings, participants will meet back at town hall to share experiences and have a complimentary lunch.

Terrain and hiking difficulty vary widely. Participants will have the option to register for easy, intermediate, or difficult routes.

Easier routes consist of hikes totaling less than 45 minutes through flatter terrain and harder ones are hikes over two hours through steeper areas.

Volunteers should know some degree of bushwhacking will be necessary at all preserves.

Registration by Thursday, April 12 is required by visiting http://www.steeprockassoc.org/volunteer/ or calling 860-868-9131.

Participants should wear/bring sturdy waterproof boots, thick pants, long-sleeved shirts, sunscreen, bug spray, a water bottle, a backpack, and a cell phone.

An adult must accompany children under 18.