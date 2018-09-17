Volunteers sought for park cleanup

Harrybrooke Park and Harden House Museum in New Milford will hold its annual fall cleanup Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Interested individuals are asked to bring their own rakes, leaf blowers, gloves and other equipment, and check in at the Ohmen Pavilion, the first pavilion on the way into the park off Still River Drive

“Every year we are so very blessed with the turnout of volunteers,” said Billy Buckbee, executive director of the park. “And it’s a fun day to see families come out and kids helping to care for the park.”

“It really allows people to be a part of something bigger than themselves yet not commit to joining anything. It’s a simple call for some help,” he said.

The park is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and does not receive funding from the town, state or federal governments.

For more information about volunteering, call Buckbee at 860-799-6520 or email at Harrybrookepark65@gmail.com.