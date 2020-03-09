Volunteers sought for citizen science

Steep Rock Association in Washington will present NestWatch, a citizen science opportunity about the Eastern Bluebird March 27.

The training session will begin at SRA’s office at 2 Green Hill Road in Washington Depot from 4 to 5 p.m.

Following the indoor session, attendees will visit Macricostas Preserve to see the study site.

All ages are welcome; however, children must be accompanied by an adult.

People of all ages and experience levels are invited to participate in SRA’s fourth year of this research.

Citizen scientists will have a unique look into a breeding bird’s life by observing construction of a nest, counting eggs laid and hatched, watching the development of offspring, recording behavior of adults, and documenting invasions by other animals.

Citizen science is a method where non-professionals contribute to scientific studies.

It has proved to be an effective way of performing projects, some that may not be achievable otherwise, while engaging and educating the community.

NestWatch is one such nationwide effort that relies on this group of individuals.

Initiated by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, it is designed to track the status and trends in the reproductive biology of birds.

The field session will run March 29 through Sept. 1.

Registration is required by visiting www.steeprockassoc.org or 860-868-9131.