Volunteers seek new owner for general store opened in 1796

PUTNEY, Vt. (AP) — Volunteers are searching for a new owner for what is considered the oldest continuously operating general store in Vermont.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the Putney Historical Society is seeking $120,000 for the Putney General Store, which includes the entire inventory.

The society is planning to rent the building at about $3,600 a month.

The store opened in 1796 and survived two fires, one in 2008 and another in 2009. It includes a popular deli and sells groceries and basic hardware.

Volunteers Betsy MacIsaac and Lyssa Papazian have been running the store for the past two years.

The women say they are eager to return to their careers, but they don't plan to abandon the general store.

MacIsaac says they want to "preserve the integrity" of the downtown area.

___

Information from: Brattleboro Reformer, http://www.reformer.com/