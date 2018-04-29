Volunteers plant nearly 6,000 trees for Arbor Day

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — More than 100 volunteers have planted nearly 6,000 trees over the weekend in honor of Arbor Day at a river preserve in Durham, New Hampshire.

About 60 students from Phillips Exeter Academy participated on the holiday Friday. More volunteers were participating on Sunday.

The volunteer efforts are being organized and sponsored by The Nature Conservancy and Strafford County Conservation District. Local farmer Dorn Cox, of Lee, New Hampshire, also coordinated the event.

Mostly aspen and willow trees have been planted on about six acres of the Lamprey River Preserve.

The organizations are hoping to provide a habitat for field and marsh birds while also establishing fast-growing plants that can be harvested for sale.