Volunteers make West Virginia home for rescue owl named Jeff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A rescue owl in West Virginia named Jeff now has a home of his own thanks to volunteers with The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia and AmeriCorps.

ACCA board member Katie Fallon tells The Dominion Post that Jeff's home will allow him to take part in the organization's education program, during which he'll travel to area schools. Fallon says a person found Jeff and two other barred owls as babies and raised them, so they're too accustomed to people to be released into the wild.

Fallon says Jeff and the two other owls were later surrendered to the state. She says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service requires he have a home of his own if the organization wants to move him from rehab to their education program.

