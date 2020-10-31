Volunteers, donations sought for Washington food drive

- The Washington Council of Congregations will hold its fifth drive-thru food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 7. at Salem Covenant Church.

Volunteers are sought to receive and sort donations and greet visitors, as well as drive donations to local food banks in the coming days.

Two volunteer shifts will be offered: 9:30 a.m. to noon and noon to 2:30 p.m.

Donations to the food drive will support the Washington-Warren and New Milford food banks, which have experienced a dramatic increase in use since the start of the pandemic.

Donors are asked to remain in their cars at the 96 Baldwin Hill Road church while volunteers, wearing masks, remove the contributions from their vehicle’s trucks or back seat.

Among the items sought include shelf-stable food in boxes and cans, personal care items and household cleaning supplies.

Specific requests include baking ingredients, condiments, children’s diapers (larger sizes) and soap and shampoo. Monetary donations are also welcome.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to Salem Covenant Church with “Food Bank” in the memo.

Those interested in volunteering should contact bekah.lindberg@gmail.com.

The Washington Council of Congregations consists of the seven established religious congregations in the town of Washington who are working together for the benefit of the community.

They include the First Congregational Church of Washington, the Greater Washington Coalition for Jewish Life, New Preston Congregational Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church and Salem Covenant Church.

One congregation takes the lead with the food drive each time, but all are encouraged to provide volunteers to help.