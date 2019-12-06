Volunteer exhibit to open at KAA

Kent Art Association will on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. open its first art exhibit honoring the more than 50 volunteers who keep the state’s second oldest art association running smoothly.

Each volunteer will show a number of his or her works in a weeklong exhibition.

The show will be open daily through Dec. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.

During the reception on opening day, the dedication of “The Carolyn Fisher Gallery,” the smaller upstairs gallery

Fisher was a longtime volunteer and past KAA president, who died earlier this year.

Fisher husband, Earl, will attend the dedication.

“It is fitting that the dedication will take place during a volunteer show, as she was a tireless volunteer,” said KAA Executive Director Michael Hunt of Mrs. Fisher.

“She served as president of KAA for a number of years, and in many cases, stepped in to fill the needs of the organization when necessary,” he said. “You could count on Carolyn to manage to get things done.”

“We celebrate her dry humor, artistic eye, energy, and persistence in serving this 96-year-old art association,” Hunt said.

The gallery is located at 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989 or visit www.kentart.org.